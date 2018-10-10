A limousine service operator is solely responsible for a troubled limo being on the road during a crash that killed 20 people, the New York State Police superintendent says.

Police say limo service operator responsible for crash vehicle being on road

Superintendent George Beach spoke after Nauman Hussain’s arrest on a criminally negligent homicide charge involving all 20 victims in Saturday’s crash.

Mr Beach says that Hussain hired a driver who was not properly licensed for the limo, and that it should not have been on the road after being declared “unserviceable” last month.

The limousine crash in New York state left 20 people dead (Hans Pennink/AP)

Hussain’s lawyer, Lee Kindlon, says that his client is not guilty and that police “jumped the gun in charging him”.

Mr Kindlon says the 28-year-old Hussain handled marketing and phone calls while his father ran Prestige Limousine.

Mr Beach says “the sole responsibility for that motor vehicle being on the road on Saturday rests with Nauman Hussain”.

Press Association