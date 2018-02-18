Police say dynamite caused blasts that killed 12 in Bolivia’s Carnival season

Interior Minister Carlos Romero said officials are still trying to determine who planted the explosives in the southern city of Oruro, and why.

He said both the February 10 and February 13 explosions were caused by three kilograms (6.5lb) of dynamite.

The first, he said, was planted near the gas canister on the cart of a street food vendor, who was killed along with four members of her family and three other people.