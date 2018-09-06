News World News

Thursday 6 September 2018

Police responding to ‘active shooter’ in Cincinnati

At least two people have been shot, officers said.

Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

US police are responding to an active shooter at the Fifth Third Bank building in Cincinnati city centre.

Officers said in a tweet that there was an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident”.

An officer at the scene said at least two, and possibly more, people have been shot.

It is not clear if the shooter was one of them.

Streets around the building at the city’s Fountain Square were closed on Thursday morning.

