Police responding to ‘active shooter’ in Cincinnati

US police are responding to an active shooter at the Fifth Third Bank building in Cincinnati city centre.

US police are responding to an active shooter at the Fifth Third Bank building in Cincinnati city centre.

Officers said in a tweet that there was an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident”.

An officer at the scene said at least two, and possibly more, people have been shot.

@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/wSVLhu8xpM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

It is not clear if the shooter was one of them.

Streets around the building at the city’s Fountain Square were closed on Thursday morning.

Press Association