Police raid home of suspected Spanish church machete attacker

Two women light candles in memory of a church sacristan killed on Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain (Juan Carlos Toro/AP)

Spanish police have raided the home of a man suspected of carrying out machete attacks at two churches that left one person dead and a priest seriously hurt.

Interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said officers searched the unnamed attacker’s home to “determine the nature, terrorist or otherwise”, of Wednesday night’s horror.

Mr Grande-Marlaska said no one else was involved and the detainee has no criminal record.

The Interior Ministry, meanwhile, said the suspect was still being questioned and had been under a Spanish deportation order since last June.

The twin attacks have shaken the city, located near the southern tip of Spain across from Gibraltar.

During the second attack, a machete-wielding man jumped on the altar of a church before chasing a victim into a city square and inflicting deadly wounds, witnesses said.

The Interior Ministry said the man killed in the attack was a sacristan – an individual who prepares Mass – at the Church of Nuestra Senora de la Palma, while a priest was wounded earlier at the Paris of San Isidro Church.

Algeciras is a multicultural port city and the first point of arrival for many boats from North Africa, putting it at the centre of Spanish debates on irregular migration.

The atrocities at the churches may inflame social tensions stoked by the far right, which is vying to win more local and national offices and form governing coalitions with the centre-right Popular Party, in an election year.

Algeciras town hall officials said the slain sacristan was Diego Valencia.

In the same way that he sought out the priest at San Isidro and no one else, the same thing happened here. If I had been here, I would be dead Reverend Juan Jose Marina

It identified the wounded priest as Antonio Rodriguez.

The parish priest for Nuestra Senora de la Palma, Juan Jose Marina, told Spanish media he thinks he was the attacker’s intended target.

“In the same way that he sought out the priest at San Isidro and no one else, the same thing happened here,” Mr Marina said.

“If I had been here, I would be dead.”

A fellow sacristan who served with Mr Valencia at the church, Manolo Gonzalez, recounted his colleague’s murder.

The attacker climbed on the altar, he said, and Mr Valencia came out “and asked to know what was going on”.

Confronted by a machete, Mr Valencia fled outside to a public square.

The attacker chased and killed him, Mr Gonzalez said.

The Islamic Commission of Spain, a body representing Muslims in the country, condemned an “abominable, murderous and heartless act” in “a sacred space for our Catholic brothers in Algeciras”.

Candles and flowers adorned the two small churches with whitewashed walls on Thursday as residents nervously passed police vans in the street.

Flags were flown at half-mast in Algeciras and a minute’s silence was to be held later in the day.