News World News

Saturday 31 August 2019

Police prepare for confrontations as protesters march through Hong Kong

Streets and subway stations have been shut down near the Chinese government’s offices.

Pro-democracy protestors hold a Chinese flag with golden stars placed in the shape of a swastika in Hong Kong (AP)
Pro-democracy protestors hold a Chinese flag with golden stars placed in the shape of a swastika in Hong Kong (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Large crowds of protesters are marching in central Hong Kong as police prepare for possible confrontations near the Chinese government’s main office and other locations in the city.

The black-shirted protesters have already taken over parts of major roads and intersections.

ipanews_c4c275b6-cf0d-4389-92cc-8248001b10cb_embedded244946804
Pro-democracy protestors walk with umbrellas in the rain (AP)

Authorities had previously turned down an application for a march to the Chinese government office to mark the fifth anniversary of a decision by China’s ruling Communist Party against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

Police have erected barriers, brought out two water cannon trucks and deployed at various locations in riot gear in anticipation of unauthorised protests.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News