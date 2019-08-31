Police prepare for confrontations as protesters march through Hong Kong
Streets and subway stations have been shut down near the Chinese government’s offices.
Large crowds of protesters are marching in central Hong Kong as police prepare for possible confrontations near the Chinese government’s main office and other locations in the city.
The black-shirted protesters have already taken over parts of major roads and intersections.
Authorities had previously turned down an application for a march to the Chinese government office to mark the fifth anniversary of a decision by China’s ruling Communist Party against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.
Police have erected barriers, brought out two water cannon trucks and deployed at various locations in riot gear in anticipation of unauthorised protests.
PA Media