Large crowds of protesters are marching in central Hong Kong as police prepare for possible confrontations near the Chinese government’s main office and other locations in the city.

Police prepare for confrontations as protesters march through Hong Kong

The black-shirted protesters have already taken over parts of major roads and intersections.

Pro-democracy protestors walk with umbrellas in the rain (AP)

Authorities had previously turned down an application for a march to the Chinese government office to mark the fifth anniversary of a decision by China’s ruling Communist Party against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

Police have erected barriers, brought out two water cannon trucks and deployed at various locations in riot gear in anticipation of unauthorised protests.

