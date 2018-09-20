News World News

Thursday 20 September 2018

Police operation under way in Maryland after multiple shooting deaths

An ‘active shooter’ situation was declared with federal officers assisting police in the US state.

Authorities respond to a shooting in Maryland (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Post/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Multiple people have been killed in a shooting in the US state of Maryland, an official has said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting on Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims”.

The official said there had been deaths.

They warned that the situation is still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweeted that it was responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an “active shooter” situation.

The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents were responding too.

An official said that three people had been killed, based on preliminary information.

Press Association

