Multiple people have been killed in a shooting in the US state of Maryland, an official has said.

Police operation under way in Maryland after multiple shooting deaths

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting on Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims”.

The official said there had been deaths.

FBI Baltimore is responding & assisting @Harford_Sheriff with an Active Shooter situation. For updates please follow @Harford_Sheriff. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) September 20, 2018

They warned that the situation is still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweeted that it was responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an “active shooter” situation.

The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents were responding too.

An official said that three people had been killed, based on preliminary information.

Press Association