Police official suspended over Pakistani girl’s killing

Authorities in Pakistan have suspended a police chief in Islamabad over the disappearance, rape and killing of a 10-year-old girl.

Officer Mohammad Imran says the chief, Mohammad Abbas, was suspended for failing to act promptly in the case. An investigation is under way.

The body of the girl, who disappeared after leaving home a week ago, was discovered two days ago in a nearby forest.

There was a time when Holy Prophet (SAW) used to spread his shawl for his daughter. Now is the time, our daughters are raped by our men. Shameful is the humanity#JusticeForFarishta #VFPSargodha pic.twitter.com/hzvensmADI — Volunteer Force Pakistan (SGD) (@ForceSargodha) May 22, 2019

The killing triggered protests in Islamabad by members of the girl’s family, originally from the Pashtun minority Mohmand region bordering Afghanistan, and other Pashtuns.

Crimes against children are common in Pakistan and often go unpunished. Authorities in October executed a man convicted of killing eight children, including seven-year-old Zainab Ansari.

