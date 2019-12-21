Police officer kills man after violent confrontation

A man has been shot and killed by a police officer after attacking him in Arizona.

Mohamed Ahmed Al-Hashemi threw a street sign into a road in Phoenix on Thursday night and refused to pick it up when instructed, police said.

The 25-year-old Qatari then walked in the middle of the road, would not obey commands to stop and began punching and kicking trooper Hugh Grant.

Dashcam footage of the encounter appears to show the two men fighting, then Al-Hashemi throwing the policeman to the ground.

Two shots are heard as the trooper fires his weapon, killing Al-Hashemi, said Frank Milstead, director of the Department of Public Safety.

“It was a vicious encounter,” Mr Milstead said before showing dashboard camera video of the attack at a press conference. “He was in a fight for his life.”

Mr Grant was patrolling for drink-drivers with a member of campaign group Mothers Against Drunk Driving when the incident took place.

“When he began to realise this was escalating, he was trying to keep her out of danger,” Mr Milstead said.

Authorities said they did not know if Al-Hashemi was impaired.

Authorities said Al-Hashemi was arrested for trespassing at the Islamic Community Centre of Tempe on Wednesday.

Police in the Phoenix suburb responded to a disturbance at the mosque around 4.30am.

At the request of the centre, officers gave Al-Hashemi a warning and told him not to return, police spokesman Greg Bacon said.

Al-Hashemi returned in the early afternoon and officers were called again.

Mr Bacon said he was then arrested on a charge of trespassing and taken to jail.

