News World News

Saturday 10 February 2018

Police officer in Canadian prime minister’s motorcade hurt

One officer was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. It is not clear what caused the crash.

A damaged motorcycle from a crash involving Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's motorcade (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press/AP)
A damaged motorcycle from a crash involving Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's motorcade (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A crash involving motorcycle police accompanying Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his visit to southern California has left one officer needing hospital treatment.

But Mr Trudeau’s vehicle was not involved in the accident, and he was not hurt, officials said.

The Ventura County Fire Department said the crash involving California Highway Patrol officers happened shortly after Mr Trudeau’s motorcade left the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, where Mr Trudeau gave a speech on Friday night.

One officer was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. It is not clear what caused the crash.

Mr Trudeau was on his second day of a visit to California. He made appearances in San Francisco on Thursday and is set to appear in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News