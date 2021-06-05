Police officer drowns in bid to save tragic teenager

A US police officer has drowned while attempting to rescue a teenage boy who also died in the water.

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, received several calls reporting a person possibly drowning in a pond in Green Hill Park on Friday afternoon.

Police said 38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, was one of five officers who entered the water.

Expand Close Worcester Police Officers listen as Chief Steven M Sargent speaks following the death of Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel Familia (Worcester Telegram and Gazette/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Worcester Police Officers listen as Chief Steven M Sargent speaks following the death of Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel Familia (Worcester Telegram and Gazette/AP)

During the rescue attempt two individuals were brought to shore, police said. At this point, officers realised that one of their five was missing.

Divers located Officer Familia at 2.28pm. He was brought to shore, where emergency medical workers began lifesaving protocols. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

At 3.25pm, a 14-year-old boy was located by divers and rushed to hospital, where he was also pronounced dead. Police did not identify the teenager.

Officer Familia leaves behind a wife and two children as well as his parents, police said.