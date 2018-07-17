Police mugshot helps reunite wandering pug dog with her owner

A dog is home again after US police posted her mugshot on social media.

Patrolman Michael LeSage of Cape May, New Jersey found Bean the pug in a yard on Sunday.

He told The Star-Ledger of Newark he tried to get the dog to hop into his police car, but her legs were too short so he had to lift her.

Did everyone see the super cute & funny posts this past weekend from the Cape May Police Department? The Pug was returned home safely! Thank you to the Cape May Police Department. 😁 — feeling amused — City of Cape May (@CapeMayCity) July 17, 2018

Police posted a photo of Bean on Facebook with the caption: “This is what happens when you run away from home.”

It took a few hours before Bean’s owners tracked her down.

Hadley Hubbard of Baltimore, Maryland, thanked police and posted that Bean was sound asleep.

Mr LeSage posted that Bean paid her bail in biscuits.

Press Association