Police move in to clear ‘freedom convoy’ protesters from key bridge

A person holds a Canadian flag as truckers and supporters blocked access to the Ambassador Bridge. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Osorio

Canadian police made several arrests yesterday and cleared protesters and vehicles that had blocked a vital trade route on the border with the United States, but the bridge was not yet open to traffic last night.

The officers moved in after a tense stand-off between Canadian police and demonstrators since Friday when a court order and threats of arrest failed to end the six-day-old blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.

Windsor Police said in a statement yesterday they arrested several people on a charge of mischief, without saying how many. Police also seized vehicles within the demonstration area.

Police stepped up their presence with more than 50 vehicles, including cruisers, buses and an armoured car, as the number of protesters dropped to around 45 from roughly 100 on Saturday. Windsor Police tweeted “there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity”.

Counter protests started blocking vehicles trying to join the protests yesterday in Ottawa, with residents losing patience over the three-week-old demonstrations.

“We’re fed up, we’re tired. We want Ottawa to be boring again,” said an Ottawa resident at a counter protest in front of the city’s police headquarters.

The blockade of the bridge since Monday, North America’s busiest land border crossing, has choked the supply chain for Detroit’s carmakers.

The bridge carries about $360m (€317m) a day in two-way cargoes – 25pc of the value of all US-Canada goods trade.



The “freedom convoy” protests, started in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, entered its 17th day yesterday.

But it has now morphed into a rallying point against broader Covid-19 curbs, carbon tax and other issues, with people joining in cars, pick-up trucks and farm vehicles.

A similar convoy breached police defences and drove into central Paris on Saturday, snarling traffic around the Arc de Triomphe and on the Champs-Élysées, as police fired tear gas at demonstrators.

Inspired by the Canadian convoy, protesters in cars, campervans, tractors and other vehicles had converged on Paris from Lille, Perpignan, Nice and other cities late on Friday, despite warnings from Paris authorities they would be barred from entering the capital. Dozens of vehicles slipped through the police cordon, impeding traffic around the centre of the city.