Police: Man arrested in connection with four Oklahoma murders

Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested on Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Okmulgee Police chief Joe Prentice discusses the bodies discovered in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World/AP) Expand

Close

By Associated Press Reporters

A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said.

Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested on Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police chief Joe Prentice.

Mr Prentice had described Kennedy as a “person of interest” in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

The dismembered bodies of the four, who had been reported missing, were found last week in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee, a town of around 11,000 about 40 miles south of Tulsa.

Mr Prentice did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

