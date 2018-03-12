Police link two deadly package bombs in Texas state capital

Austin police chief Brian Manley said investigators believe the attacks are linked because in each case, the package bombs were left on the victims’ front doorsteps, and not delivered by a mail service.

He said the US Postal Service does not have a record of delivering a package to the Austin home where the explosion occurred. He said that package was brought into the kitchen where it detonated, killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring the woman.

Mr Manley said investigators believe the explosion is linked to a similar blast that killed a 39-year-old man on March 2. That explosion occurred about 12 miles north of Monday’s blast. Both explosions occurred in the early hours.