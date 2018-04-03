Police in California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.

Police in California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.

Police in California respond to reports of shooting at YouTube headquarters

City manager Connie Jackson said there were multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018 TV helicopter video shows officers searching people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018 The world’s biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus. Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018 Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned.

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik posted on Twitter that he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he was barricaded in a room with his co-workers before being safely evacuated.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018 Will Hudson said his friend who works for YouTube texted him about the assailant. “I think there might be a shooter in my building,” read one text.

“The fire alarm went off so we started to evacuate and then people (started) running saying there was a shooter.”

Mr Hudson said his friend has made it safely back to San Francisco and is in contact with his family.

Mr Hudson said he had become accustomed to hearing about such violence but has never been so close to it before. “It just feels strange. It feels like it could really be anyone. That’s really the strangeness of it,” he said.

Press Association