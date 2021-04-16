| 8.8°C Dublin

Police identify killer in FedEx shooting as 19-year-old man

The shooting on Thursday night left eight people dead and several wounded.

A body is taken from the scene (Michael Conroy/AP)

By Casey Smith, Associated Press

Authorities have identified the suspect in a shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana.

Two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter provided the identity to The Associated Press.

Law enforcement officersat the scene (Michael Conroy/AP)

The investigators are searching a home in Indianapolis associated with Hole and have seized evidence, including desktop computers and other electronic media, the officials said.

The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

PA Media

