Police hunting missing fiancé of pregnant teacher ‘murdered’ in own home find man’s body

Police divers search for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock Photo: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire — © PA

Marelle Sturrock, who was found dead on Tuesday inside a property in Glasgow Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire — © PA

Detectives hunting for the partner of murdered pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock have found a body this evening.

Police Scotland said the body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of David Yates, 36.

The body was found during searches of Mugdock Reservoir on Thursday, police said.

Mr Yates was wanted in connection with the murder of the 35-year-old teacher, who was 29 weeks pregnant.

An investigation remains ongoing but nothing has been established so far to suggest anyone else was involved in Ms Sturrock’s death, police said.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police earlier launched a murder probe into the death of Ms Sturrock.

Officers had been searching for David Yates after the body of Marelle Sturrock (35) was found at 8.40am on Tuesday in a home in Jura Street, Glasgow.

She was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive, Police Scotland confirmed this afternoon.

Police search for fiance linked to suspicious death of ‘lovely’ pregnant teacher

Officers were searching Mugdock Country Park and Mugdock reservoir, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where Yates vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found on Tuesday.

Police divers search for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock Photo: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire — © PA

Police divers have been involved in the search and large areas of the reservoir are cordoned off with police tape, with officers standing guard.

Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said in a statement earlier today: “Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death.

“At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.

“His vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday and an extensive search has been ongoing in the area since.

She added: “The last confirmed sighting of David was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

“His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area.

“We will keep an open mind on this as we continue to search the area.”

The headteacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow where Ms Sturrock worked said the school community is “devastated”.

Marelle Sturrock, who was found dead on Tuesday inside a property in Glasgow Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire — © PA

Fiona Donnelly said: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school.

“We will all miss her so much.

“She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s (Theatre) in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devasted by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”

More to follow