Police hunting for man accused of threatening Trump

A man accused of threatening Donald Trump is being sought in Ohio, where he is believed to have abandoned a stolen truck.

The US Marshals Service said Shawn Richard Christy stole a truck on Sunday in McAdoo, Pennsylvania, and fled after abandoning it on Sunday afternoon on Interstate 71 in the Mansfield area of northern Ohio.

Authorities said a federal warrant was issued on June 19 for the 27-year-old McAdoo man in connection to Facebook posts threatening to shoot the president and a district attorney in Pennsylvania.

Officials said he also threatened a police chief.

Shawn Richard Christy (US Marshals Service/AP)

Pennsylvania warrants issued for Christy allege burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Authorities say Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.

Press Association