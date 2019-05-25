Police hunt suspect after 13 injured in Lyon explosion
Eleven people remain in hospital.
French police are hunting a suspect following an explosion that injured 13 people in a busy pedestrian street in Lyon.
Officers released a photo of a man with a bike caught on CCTV. They describe the suspect, wearing light-coloured shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, as “dangerous”. He is believed to have deposited a sack or package that exploded.
[#Lyon] #AppelÀTémoins pour retrouver l’homme suspecté d’être l’auteur de l’attentat.— Police nationale (@PoliceNationale) May 24, 2019
Si vous avez des informations, appelez le 197. #AidezNous, votre témoignage peut être déterminant. pic.twitter.com/HcPc43nl9d
Regional authorities said 13 people suffered mostly minor injuries, including 11 who were still in hospital on Saturday morning.
France’s counter-terrorism office has launched an investigation.
Lyon Mayor Gerard Collomb said he had no indication about the suspect’s motives.
Press Association