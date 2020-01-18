News World News

Saturday 18 January 2020

Police fire tear gas at protesters in Beirut

Thousands of people are demonstrating against the political elite as Lebanon faces an economic crisis.

A protester kicks a tear gas canister (AP)
A protester kicks a tear gas canister (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Riot police have fired tear gas and sprayed water cannon near the parliament in Lebanon’s capital to disperse thousands of protesters after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite.

The Beirut riots come as Lebanon faces an economic crisis.

The violence began when some protesters started throwing stones at police deployed near the parliament building while others removed street signs and metal barriers and hurled them at security forces.

Protesters also threw firecrackers at police.

ipanews_3c8ffa59-64b4-479e-a213-8b3f99213121_embedded249656706
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut (AP)

As rioting took place in central Beirut, thousands of other protesters arrived later from three different parts of the city to join the demonstration.

The Lebanese Red Cross said it took 30 people to hospital, while 45 others were treated on the spot.

Lebanon has witnessed three months of protests against the political elites who have ruled the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

The protesters blame politicians for widespread corruption and mismanagement in a country which has accumulated one of the largest debt ratios in the world.

ipanews_3c8ffa59-64b4-479e-a213-8b3f99213121_embedded249658108
There is fear and mistrust over the ruling elites as Lebanon faces economic problems (AP)

The protesters had called for a demonstration on Saturday afternoon with the theme “we will not pay the price”, in reference to debt that stands at about 87 billion dollars (£66.6 billion), or more than 150% of GDP.

Panic and anger gripped the public as they watched their local currency, pegged to the dollar for more than two decades, plummet, losing more than 60% of its value in recent weeks on the black market.

The economy has seen no growth and foreign inflows have dried up in the already heavily indebted country that relies on imports for most of its basic goods.

ipanews_3c8ffa59-64b4-479e-a213-8b3f99213121_embedded249658098
The prime minister stood down on October 29 – a key demand of demonstrators (AP)

Meanwhile, banks have imposed informal capital controls, limiting withdrawal of dollars and foreign transfers.

Earlier this week, protesters carried out acts of vandalism in a main commercial area in Beirut targeting mostly private banks.

Adding to the crisis, Lebanon has been without a government since Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on October 29, meeting a key demand of the protesters.

Prime minister-designate Hassan Diab had been expected to announce an 18-member Cabinet on Friday, but last-minute disputes among political factions scuttled his latest attempt.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News