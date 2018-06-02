Police fire on funeral of Kashmir man killed by soldiers

The angry mourners were marching with the man’s body to a graveyard in Srinagar on Saturday when police and soldiers used force to stop them.

Police said the marchers were defying a government order that bans assembly of more than four people in the city.

Indian police on the streets (Dar Yasin/AP)

Residents said youths from the funeral regrouped in the winding streets of the city centre and threw stones at troops and demanding an end to Indian rule over disputed region.