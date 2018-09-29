Police clash with Catalan separatists in Barcelona
Local Catalan officers intervened to form a barrier between protesters and another march by Spanish police demanding better pay.
Police have clashed with a group of Catalan separatists in Barcelona who gathered to protest over another march by Spanish police demanding better pay.
Local Catalan police intervened to form a barrier on Saturday when a separatist threw purple paint on a man who was part of the march in support of Spanish police.
Agents used batons to push back the oncoming separatists and keep apart the opposing groups.
Tensions are running high in Spain’s north-eastern Catalonia ahead of Monday’s anniversary of an illegal referendum on independence held by regional politicians.
The referendum was marred when Spanish national police and Civil Guard officers clashed with voters, injuring hundreds.
Press Association