Police clash with Catalan separatists in Barcelona

Police have clashed with a group of Catalan separatists in Barcelona who gathered to protest over another march by Spanish police demanding better pay.

Police have clashed with a group of Catalan separatists in Barcelona who gathered to protest over another march by Spanish police demanding better pay.

Local Catalan police intervened to form a barrier on Saturday when a separatist threw purple paint on a man who was part of the march in support of Spanish police.

Catalan police officers try to stop pro-independence protesters on their way to meet demonstrations by member and supporters of the National Police and Guardia Civil in Barcelona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Agents used batons to push back the oncoming separatists and keep apart the opposing groups.

Tensions are running high in Spain’s north-eastern Catalonia ahead of Monday’s anniversary of an illegal referendum on independence held by regional politicians.

Catalan police officers clash with pro- independence demonstrators (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The referendum was marred when Spanish national police and Civil Guard officers clashed with voters, injuring hundreds.

Press Association