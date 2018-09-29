News World News

Saturday 29 September 2018

Police clash with Catalan separatists in Barcelona

Local Catalan officers intervened to form a barrier between protesters and another march by Spanish police demanding better pay.

Catalan police cordon off the street to stop pro- independence demonstrators, on their way to meet demonstrations by members and supporters of National Police and Guardia Civil in Barcelona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Catalan police cordon off the street to stop pro- independence demonstrators, on their way to meet demonstrations by members and supporters of National Police and Guardia Civil in Barcelona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Police have clashed with a group of Catalan separatists in Barcelona who gathered to protest over another march by Spanish police demanding better pay.

Local Catalan police intervened to form a barrier on Saturday when a separatist threw purple paint on a man who was part of the march in support of Spanish police.

Catalan police officers try to stop pro-independence protesters on their way to meet demonstrations by member and supporters of the National Police and Guardia Civil in Barcelona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Agents used batons to push back the oncoming separatists and keep apart the opposing groups.

Tensions are running high in Spain’s north-eastern Catalonia ahead of Monday’s anniversary of an illegal referendum on independence held by regional politicians.

Catalan police officers clash with pro- independence demonstrators (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The referendum was marred when Spanish national police and Civil Guard officers clashed with voters, injuring hundreds.

Press Association

