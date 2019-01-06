News World News

Sunday 6 January 2019

Police charge suspect over shooting of seven-year-old girl in Texas

Investigators said the case had ‘taken a new direction’ shortly before the charges were announced.

People attend a community rally for seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle/AP)
People attend a community rally for seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Authorities in Texas have filed charges against a suspect in the shooting death of a seven-year-old black girl.

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office says 20-year-old Eric Black Jr was charged with murder over the killing of Jazmine Barnes on December 30.

Police say they identified the suspect based on a tip that was corroborated by their investigation.

Officers said Black “admitted to taking part in the shooting” after he was taken into custody.

Investigators said the case had “taken a new direction” shortly before the charges were announced.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News