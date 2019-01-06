Authorities in Texas have filed charges against a suspect in the shooting death of a seven-year-old black girl.

Police charge suspect over shooting of seven-year-old girl in Texas

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office says 20-year-old Eric Black Jr was charged with murder over the killing of Jazmine Barnes on December 30.

Police say they identified the suspect based on a tip that was corroborated by their investigation.

#HCSO homicide investigators have filed a capital murder charge against Eric Black Jr. for the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes — full release: https://t.co/upLn3yRRgn #HouNews #JusticeForJazmine pic.twitter.com/shYLmXmobT — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 6, 2019

Officers said Black “admitted to taking part in the shooting” after he was taken into custody.

Investigators said the case had “taken a new direction” shortly before the charges were announced.

