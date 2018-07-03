News World News

Tuesday 3 July 2018

Poland’s Supreme Court chief must retire, says aide to president

Malgorzata Gersdorf does not believe she should quit, saying the constitution sets the duration of her role.

Poles protesting on Sunday against new legislation on the Supreme Court that will force the retirement of more than a third of the judges (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Poles protesting on Sunday against new legislation on the Supreme Court that will force the retirement of more than a third of the judges (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Poland’s Supreme Court’s chief justice has no choice but to retire even though she says her term runs until 2020 under the country’s constitution, an aide to the country’s president has said.

The forced resignation of Supreme Court First President Malgorzata Gersdorf comes as a new law takes effect that lowers the mandatory retirement age for justices from 70 to 65, forcing more than a third out.

Pawel Mucha, an adviser to President Andrzej Duda, told reporters Ms Gersdorf’s retirement results from the “force of law”.

ipanews_e60a5f27-2b60-479a-8a49-371f59ddbbb6_embedded237344031
Protesters against new legislation on the Supreme Court (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Justices who reached the new retirement age but did not want to step down were required to request extensions from the president.

The 65-year-old Ms Gersdorf did not, arguing that the Constitution set the duration of her tenure.

Mr Mucha says the chief justice’s failure to apply for an extension prevents her from remaining on the bench.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News