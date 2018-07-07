Divers have brought out letters from the young footballers trapped in a cave in Thailand.

Poignant letters to their parents from boys trapped in Thai cave

The boys, who are aged 11 to 16, became cut off by monsoon flooding two weeks ago.

They sought to reassure their parents, telling them they were cold but “doing fine” and being cared for by navy Seal divers.

One boy writes: "I'm doing fine, but the air is a little cold but don't worry.

"Although, don't forget to set up my birthday party."

One boy writes: “I’m doing fine, but the air is a little cold but don’t worry.

“Although, don’t forget to set up my birthday party.”

Another, identified as Tun, writes: “Mom and Dad, please don’t worry, I am fine.

“I’ve told Yod to get ready to take me out for fried chicken. With love.”

The rest of the scribbled letters on pages from a notebook struck a similar message of love for parents and telling them not to worry.

One boy named Mick wrote: “Don’t be worried, I miss everyone. Grandpa, uncle, mom dad, and siblings I love you all.

“I’m happy being here inside, the navy SEALS have taken good care. Love you all.”

