Plane with 97 passengers on board crashes in Mexico

A plane has crashed in Mexico, with 97 passengers on board, Aeromexico has said. Initial reports suggest that there have been no deaths.

According to an official statement from Aeromexico, 97 passengers were on board and four crew.

It said that it did not have any confirmed reports of any deceased but is working with authorities.

Aeromexico, the flag carrier airline of Mexico, stated on Twitter that it has learned of an accident in Durango and it is working to verify the information and obtain details.

Local Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro reported that security forces and state emergency services were attending the crash, which is understood to have occurred at take off.

Flight 2431 covered the route Durango - Mexico City and was operated by an Embraer 190 airplane, which has capacity for 100 passenters.

Reuters reports that television images show that an Aeromexico plane crashed in the northern state of Durango, television images showed, with the state's governor saying the accident happened close to an airport.

TV images showed the tail of a plan bearing an Aeromexico logo emerging from scrubland and a column of smoke rising into the sky.

A reporter for network Milenio said some passengers had survived and walked to a highway to seek help.

Online Editors