Plane carrying Saudi Arabia team bursts into flames

The federal agency for air traffic said in a statement that the Airbus plane flying from St Petersburg to the southern city of Rostov-on-Don landed safely on Monday evening and no emergency procedures were required.

(Screenshot/PA)

The aircraft landed with both engines working and the passengers disembarked normally, the agency statement said. An investigation has begun.

Rossiya Airlines, the flight’s operator, said the malfunction was probably caused by a bird strike.