Plane carrying 104 passengers crashes after taking off at Cuban airport

The plane was a domestic flight going to Holguin, carrying 104 passengers, state-run TV said.

"It crashed between the locality of Boyeros and the village of Santiago de La Vegas", state-run TV said in its midday news broadcast, referring to an area some 20 km south of Havana.

Images on TV and social media showed a large plume of black smoke above the airport. Ambulances and firefighters were rushing to the scene.