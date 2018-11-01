News World News

Thursday 1 November 2018

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Funerals for the victims are being held all week.

Robert Bowers (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

The man accused of gunning down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that could put him on death row.

Robert Bowers was arraigned on Thursday, one day after a grand jury issued a 44-count indictment that charges him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes.

A courtroom sketch depicts Robert Bowers in a wheelchair (Dave Klug/AP)

It was his second brief appearance in a federal courtroom since the weekend massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

Authorities say the 46-year-old raged against Jews during and after the rampage. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in American history.

Press Association

