Monday 10 June 2019

Pilot killed in helicopter crash on Manhattan skyscraper

New York Fire Department said the helicopter appeared to have crash-landed on top of a tower.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Associated Press Reporters

A pilot has been killed in a helicopter crash on a Manhattan skyscraper, New York Fire Department said.

The Fire Department said the helicopter appeared to have crash-landed on top of a tower not far from Rockefeller Centre and Times Square.

Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit but is under control. He said it shook the building, but there were no reports of injuries in the tower.

Andrew Cuomo near the scene (Mark Lennihan/AP)

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

