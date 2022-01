Pilot averts death twice as he is pulled from plane wreckage moments before train smashes into it

A small single-engine airplane crashed onto railroad tracks shortly after leaving the nearby Whiteman Airport in California. Photo: LAFD/PA

The pilot of a small plane averted death twice in a matter of minutes, first when he crash-landed onto railway tracks, then when police rescued him just before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft.

Bodycam video showed the Los Angeles police officers working furiously to disentangle the bloodied pilot from the cockpit of the crumpled Cessna 172.

“Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!” someone yelled as the officers dragged the man away seconds before the Metrolink train, its horn blaring, barrelled through the plane.

The single-engine plane had engine failure during take-off from Whiteman Airport in the San Fernando Valley community of Pacoima on Sunday and went down moments later, police Captain Christopher Zine told reporters.

The plane ended up on a rail crossing in an intersection adjacent to the airport and just blocks from the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Division station. Officers arrived at the crash scene almost immediately.

“I had requested Metrolink to cease all train activity, but apparently that didn’t happen,” Sgt. Joseph Cavestany told CBSN Los Angeles.

Officer Christopher Aboyte said he initially stood by the plane trying to keep the pilot, who was seated, conscious and alert.

Then, bells and flashing lights signalled an oncoming train, said Officer Robert Sherock.

“We looked and sure enough there was a train headed right for us at full speed,” he said.

Officer Damien Castro told KNBC-TV that training and experience kicked in, and adrenaline helped.

“When things like that happen you kind of just go and do it," he said. “You don’t really have much time to think.”

The bodycam captured the sight and sound of the train blasting through where the pilot had been seconds earlier.

“I think this guy needs to buy a lottery ticket ’cause he pretty much cheated death twice within 10 minutes,” said Officer Sherock.

The pilot was the only person on board and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. He was not identified and no other injuries were reported.