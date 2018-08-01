A passenger on a flight that crashed on takeoff in Mexico has said a strong burst of wind and hail hit the airliner, apparently knocking it back to the ground, where there were only moments to evacuate before it burned.

A passenger on a flight that crashed on takeoff in Mexico has said a strong burst of wind and hail hit the airliner, apparently knocking it back to the ground, where there were only moments to evacuate before it burned.

Pictures capture devastation of Mexico crash as survivor says plane hit 'burst of hail'

Alberto Herrera, a 35-year-old web page engineer from Chicago, described the terrifying moments when the Aeromexico plane briefly became airborne before crashing belly-down on to a field beyond the edge of the runway.

"You start gaining speed and as soon as you start taking off, all of a sudden the plane starts struggling and it's getting hit with hail," said Mr Herrera, who was visiting the city of Durango for the baptism of his cousin's baby.

"The higher up we went into the storm, the heavier the hail got and more wind got to us," he recounted from his hotel room.

Rescue personnel work at the site where an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango, July 31, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. Proteccion Civil Durango/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Firefighters douse a fire as smoke billows above the site where an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango, July 31, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. Proteccion Civil Durango/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers and rescue workers carry an injured person on a stretcher, right, as airline workers, left, walk away from the site where an Aeromexico airliner crashed in a field near the airport in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames. (Red Cross Durango via AP) In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers and rescue workers carry an injured person on a stretcher, right, as airline workers, left, walk away from the site where an Aeromexico airliner crashed in a field near the airport in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames. (Red Cross Durango via AP) A logo of Aeromexico is pictured inside Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso Firefigters and rescue personnel work at the site where an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango, July 31, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. Proteccion Civil Durango/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

"Then all of a sudden the plane starts rocking and it starts seriously, seriously moving around and then hitting the ground."

The fire around the wings eliminated the possibility of using wing exits, so Mr Herrera said he moved towards a back exit and started helping other people leave the craft.

Many walked to the end of the runway to wait for emergency vehicles.

Durango state governor Jose Aispuro said all 99 passengers and four crew members made it off the plane, but the pilot was severely injured.

About 49 people were taken to hospital with injuries.

Some people had burns on a quarter of their bodies, said Durango state health ministry spokesman Fernando Ros.

Mr Aispuro said all were expected to live.

He said it was too soon to speculate on the cause of the crash.

Mechanical failure and human error could be factors, but certainly the weather was not favourable.

Aeromexico chief executive officer Andres Conesa described the day as "very difficult" and credited the timely reaction of crew and passengers for the lack of fatalities.

Mr Conesa said the passengers included 88 adults, nine children and two babies and the crew consisted of two flight attendants and two pilots.

He said the airliner had been sent for maintenance in February and the crew was well-rested, having started their work day in Durango.

Press Association