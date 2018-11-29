A photo thought to be of a young Vincent van Gogh has turned out most likely to be of his brother Theo, experts said.

Photo thought to be of Vincent van Gogh ‘is his brother’

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam said forensic testing by experts at Amsterdam University “confirmed the high likelihood of the boy in the photograph being the 15-year-old Theo van Gogh, and not Vincent”.

The museum said there is now only one known photographic portrait of the camera-shy Dutch artist.

News: photo of Vincent van Gogh turns out to be his brother Theohttps://t.co/Hem5iK8JPk pic.twitter.com/2SUuEquMMB — Van Gogh Museum (@vangoghmuseum) November 29, 2018

The photo was first publicly presented in 1957 by researcher Mark Edo Tralbaut.

A Dutch television programme called into question whether it was indeed of Vincent in 2014, prompting further research.

Museum director Axel Rueger said the discovery “means that we have rid ourselves of an illusion, while gaining a portrait of Theo”.

