Phones of Israeli citizens were hacked by police, according to report

ISRAELI police have used NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware to remotely access and extract information from mobile phones belonging to Israeli citizens, including leaders of a protest movement against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

That is according to an investigation published yesterday in the Israeli outlet Calcalist.

The military-grade software developed by the private Israeli company NSO was also used to target a number of people who were not suspected of involvement in a crime, according to the report.

“We would like to clarify that the company does not operate the systems in its customers’ possession and is not involved in their operation,” said the NSO Group in a statement published by Israeli media.

“The company sells its products under licence and supervision for the use of security bodies and state law-enforcement agencies, to prevent crime and terrorism legally.”

Israeli police denied the allegations, saying that “all police activity in this field is done in accordance with the law.”

The Calcalist investigation said police began using the software in 2020 to remotely spy on the phones of prominent activists of the Black Flag protest, which called for Mr Netanyahu to be ousted when he was prime minister.

The report said that NSO spyware was used to collect data on citizens to be used as leverage if they became subjects of an interrogation at a later date.

In July, an investigation by The Washington Post and 16 media partners revealed that Pegasus had been licensed by NSO to governments around the world for the purpose of tracking criminals.

But it found that the programme had been used to hack 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and two women close to the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The targets’ phones were among the more than 50,000 numbers compiled by countries known to engage in surveillance of their citizens and to have been NSO clients.

