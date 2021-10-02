Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte announces retirement from politics

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte wears a face shield and face mask while inside the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Duterte says he is backing out of an announced plan to run for vice president in next year’s elections and will retire from politics after his term ends. (Lisa Marie David/Pool Photo via AP)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has announced he is retiring from politics and dropping plans to run for vice president in next year’s elections when his term ends, avoiding a legal battle with opponents who questioned the move.

He told reporters many Filipinos have expressed their opposition to his vice-presidential bid in surveys and public forums.

“The overwhelming sentiment of the Filipino is that I’m not qualified, and it would be a violation of the constitution,” Mr Duterte said.

“In obedience to the will of the people… I will follow what you wish and today I announce my retirement from politics.”

Expand Close Rodrigo Duterte (Karl Alonzo/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rodrigo Duterte (Karl Alonzo/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division/AP)

The 76-year-old, known for his deadly anti-drugs crackdown, brash rhetoric and unorthodox political style, earlier accepted the ruling party’s nomination for him to seek the vice presidency in the May 9 elections.

The decision outraged many of his opponents, who have described him as a human rights calamity in an Asian bastion of democracy.

Mr Duterte announced his surprise withdrawal from the election after accompanying his former long-time aide, senator Bong Go, to register his own vice presidential candidacy with the ruling party at a Commission on Elections centre.

Philippine presidents are limited by the constitution to a single six-year term and opponents had said they would question the legality of Mr Duterte’s vice presidential run before the Supreme Court if he pursued his bid.

Expand Close Rodrigo Duterte, left, with Bong Go (Lisa Marie David/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rodrigo Duterte, left, with Bong Go (Lisa Marie David/AP)

While two recent presidents ran for lower elected positions after their terms ended, Mr Duterte was the first to consider running for the vice presidency.

If he had pursued the candidacy and won, that could have elevated him back to the presidency if the elected leader died or was incapacitated for any reason.

Mr Duterte’s withdrawal could also pave the way for a possible presidential run by his daughter

Sara Duterte, mayor of Davao city, has been encouraged by many supporters to make a bid to succeed her father. She has topped independent public opinion surveys on who should lead the country next.

But after her father declared he would seek the vice presidency, she announced she would not run for president, saying she and her father had agreed that only one Duterte would run for a national office next year.

There was no immediate reaction on Saturday from Ms Duterte, who has gone on a week-long medical leave.

Mr Duterte took office in 2016 and immediately launched a crackdown on illegal drugs that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead and alarmed Western governments and human rights groups.

The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into the killings but he has vowed not to co-operate with the inquiry and allow investigators to enter the country.