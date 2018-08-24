Petrofac to take £43m hit on North Sea disposals

Petrofac has warned that it will take a 55 million US dollar (£43 million) hit on the sale of its shares in a project in the North Sea.

The energy firm said on Friday that it would offload its 20% stake in the Greater Stella area development and its 25% interest in the FPF1 floating rig, both in the North Sea.

Energy firm Ithica will take on the assets, paying up to 292 million US dollars (£227 million) in the process.

Under the disposal agreement, Ithaca will pay 145 million US dollars (£113 million) on completion and a further 120 million US dollars (£93 million) between 2020 and 2023.

The remainder will be paid depending on performance.

But Petrofac estimates that the transaction will result in an impairment charge of 55 million US dollars (£43 million).

Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce gross debt, Petrofac said, adding that the deal is dependent on Ithaca also acquiring Dyas UK’s 25% stake in the same Greater Stella area.

Petrofac chief executive Ayman Asfari said: “This disposal marks a further milestone in our journey back to a capital-light business and, along with recently-agreed transactions in Mexico and Tunisia, marks the significant progress we are making on our stated strategy.”

Shares in Petrofac were up 2.4% in morning trade to 672.4p.

