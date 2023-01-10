Peru sets curfew after 17 more die during unrest, announces three days national mourning

Demonstrators assist an injured man during a clash with security forces near the Juliaca airport, Peru. Photo: REUTERS/Hugo Courotto.

Peru's government approved an overnight curfew in the restive southern region of Puno after violent protests escalated, leaving at least 17 dead.

The curfew, which will run from 8.00pm to 4.00am local time, will be in place for five days, according to an official decree.

A three-day mourning period also began in southern Peru today after 17 more deaths on Monday in the most violent day of protests since they began in December over the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.

The mourning period came as Prime Minister Alberto Otarola was set to appear in the opposition-dominated Congress, seeking a vote of confidence in his cabinet - a constitutional requirement to lead a new government.

Otarola regretted the deaths on Monday night and said the unrest was caused by organised attackers financed by "dark" money, in a day in which at least 68 civilians and 75 police officers were injured according to the local ombudsman.

Social protests have left a total of 39 dead so far in different parts of the country.

Yesterday authorities called on prosecutors to launch investigations against those responsible.

Peru's Interior Ministry said a police vehicle was attacked early today by "unknown persons" in the city of Juliaca, which is located in Puno, with one of the officers suffering multiple head injuries.

Hours later, Jorge Angulo, head of the operational command of the national police, confirmed the death of one policeman who was in the vehicle.

"At this moment, an autopsy is being performed to fully identify the form and circumstances in which he was injured, practically burned," Angulo told television station Canal N.

Demonstrators are continuing to demand President Dina Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, constitutional changes and Castillo's release.

Castillo is serving 18 months of pre-trial detention while being investigated for "rebellion" after trying to close Congress, a charge he denies.

Images from local media showed looting of businesses in Puno last night and the region's Juliaca airport remained closed today.

Likewise, airport operations in the Andean region of Ayacucho remained suspended as a security measure.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has announced it will visit Peru this week to assess the situation.