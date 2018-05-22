Peppa Pig stars as profits soar at Entertainment One
Peppa Pig once again emerged as the star performer for its parent company Entertainment One, which saw pre-tax profits more than double last year.
The group reported pre-tax profits of £77.6 million in the year ended March 31, which is up from £35.9 million.
Entertainment One flagged the success of superhero cartoon PJ Masks and the “ongoing” outperformance of the longtime favourite Peppa Pig.
Peppa Pig is the golden goose for Entertainment One, but it doesn't always do to be so reliant on a single franchise Neil Wilson
“Peppa Pig continues to engage and delight children in important markets such as the UK, the US and China, where we have just started to implement our licensing programme,” the firm said.
Revenue edged down to £1.05 billion, with strong growth in family, brands and television offset by a lower performance in film.
Shares were flat in morning trade.
Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: “Peppa Pig is the golden goose for Entertainment One but it doesn’t always do to be so reliant on a single franchise, even one as popular as the cheeky little piglet.
“Last September, the company hinted at ways of becoming less dependent on the series, at the same time as it talked up the prospects of the series reaching large new audiences.
“Judging by today’s full year results, Peppa remains unstoppable and the further good news is that there’s lots more in the stable for the firm, with PJ Masks now also doing very well.”
Press Association