People smuggling ringleaders convicted in manslaughter of 39 migrants jailed for 20 years and 27 years respectively

Scene: The bodies of the Vietnamese nationals were discovered on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex; Inset: Ronan Hughes

People smuggling ringleaders Ronan Hughes and Gheorghe Nica, who were convicted of the manslaughter of 39 migrants, have been jailed at the Old Bailey for 20 years and 27 years respectively.

Lorry driver Maurice Robinson, 26, was jailed for 13 years and four months, and Eamonn Harrison, 24, was handed 18 years in prison.

Mr Justice Sweeney told the defendants jailed for manslaughter they would serve two-thirds of the term in custody, instead of the usual half. Ronan Hughes, 41, was jailed for 20 years, Gheorghe Nica was jailed for 27 years, Maurice Robinson received 13 years and four months imprisonment while Eamonn Harrison was handed 18 years.

More to follow...

PA Media