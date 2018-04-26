People smugglers charged thousands for jet ski trip to Europe

The trips took half an hour and cost 4,000 euros (£3,494).

Police say each jet ski carried between one and three migrants and a skipper over the less than 10 miles from Morocco to Spain.

Europol supports @policia and @guardiacivil in a successful operation against #MigrantSmuggling

