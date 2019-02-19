News World News

Tuesday 19 February 2019

People rescued after getting stuck on SeaWorld ride

The riders were lowered by harnesses and rescued by lifeguard boats.

More than a dozen people were trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego (Kasia Gregorczyk via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

More than a dozen people trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego have been rescued.

Around six gondolas stopped functioning on Monday night after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on the Bayside Skyride, San Diego police said.

Authorities had estimated that between 15 and 30 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water. Sixteen were actually rescued.

The riders were lowered by harnesses and rescued by lifeguard boats. They were then evaluated by medical crews.

SeaWorld said in a statement that it will conduct a thorough inspection of the ride prior to its reopening.

It said the gondolas had blankets on board.

