Pentagon takes final steps to cancel US aid to Pakistan

The Pentagon has taken final steps to cancel $300 million (£230m) in US aid to Pakistan.

The Pentagon has taken final steps to cancel $300 million (£230m) in US aid to Pakistan.

The move reflects the Trump administration’s dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s commitment to assisting the US strategy for pressuring the Taliban, whose leaders use Pakistan as a sanctuary.

Pentagon officials say a request was submitted to Congress this summer for authorisation to use the $300 million for other purposes. The request has not yet been approved.

A Pentagon spokesman said the request to Congress was made in June or July and was “due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of” the US strategy for bringing the Afghan conflict to a political solution.

The Pentagon announced in January that it was suspending aid, known as coalition support funds, to Pakistan, and subsequently the Congress cancelled $500 million (£385m) in such aid.

But the Pentagon did not take final steps on the $300 million until this summer.

Press Association