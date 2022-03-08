| 7.2°C Dublin

Pentagon says Poland’s jet offer for Ukraine ‘not tenable’

Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly Soviet-era fighter jets.

By Vanessa Gera, Associated Press

The Pentagon says that Poland’s offer to give its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US so they can be passed to Ukraine raises serious concerns for the Nato alliance and the plan is not “a tenable one”.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the prospect of jets departing from a US/Nato base in Germany to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine war is concerning.

He said it is not clear to the US that there is a substantive rationale for it. The US, he said, will continue to talk to Poland about the matter.

