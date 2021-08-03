Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.

At least one person was down, according to two sources. The person’s condition was not known.

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Centre, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility in Virginia was on lockdown due to “police activity”.

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.