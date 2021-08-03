| 16.5°C Dublin

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station

A reporter near the building in Virginia heard multiple gunshots.

By Lolita C Baldor and Sagar Meghani, Associated Press

The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.

At least one person was down, according to two sources. The person’s condition was not known.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Centre, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility in Virginia was on lockdown due to “police activity”.

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

