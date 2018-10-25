Pensioner behind racist rant on flight 'disowned by his family'

A pensioner filmed hurling racist abuse at a Ryanair passenger has been disowned by friends and family as he was questioned by police for the first time.

Former railway worker David Mesher has been identified as the man who called elderly widow Delsie Gayle an "ugly black b******" during a confrontation that caused widespread outrage.

Police visited the 75-year-old yesterday afternoon at his home in Birmingham, where he lives alone.

Officers spent just under an hour at the sheltered housing flat before leaving without him.

Before his retirement Mr Mesher is understood to have worked as a train announcer for London Midland Railways, and as a booking clerk at Waterloo station.

He has never married, and lived with his elderly mother until her death in the late 1980s.

A relative, who did not wish to be named, said he hoped Mr Mesher would be sent to prison if found to have committed a crime.

"I saw that video and I would have stepped in," he said.

"Someone on that plane should have done something. I don't care if he's blood. He should be put in a Spanish jail, I reckon."

However, a former colleague said Mr Mesher's outburst was out of character for the man he knew.

"David worshipped his elderly mother, so he was always respectful and polite to older people," the former railway worker said.

"I can't understand why he's done this."

It came as Barcelona city council said it would report the incident as a possible hate crime.

Ryanair has been criticised for its handling of the incident as Mr Mesher was not kicked off the flight.

Instead, Mr Gayle was moved to another aisle while Mr Mesher was allowed to stay in his seat.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "West Midlands Police officers are assisting Essex Police who have the primary investigation."

Essex Police said yesterday: "Essex Police was contacted on Sunday, October 21, about a racially aggravated incident happening on a Ryanair plane while on the tarmac at Barcelona Airport.

"This incident took place on Friday, October 19, a video of which has been widely circulated on social media and covered by media both here and abroad.

"Since the report was made to us, our officers have identified both parties involved and are progressing a number of inquiries."

They added: "There are agreed national protocols to follow when incidents are reported to have happened in another country. As such, we will be conducting an investigation to submit to the Spanish authorities in due course."

Mr Mesher, who lives in a sheltered retirement housing block in Yardley Wood, Birmingham, declined to comment to reporters outside his home.

A spokeswoman for Optivo, which runs the sheltered accommodation, said: "We do not condone abusive behaviour in any form.

"As this matter is now being handled by the police, we are unable to make any further comment at this stage."

Ms Gayle, who was subject to the abuse, said she felt "very low" about the incident and it had discouraged her from flying with the no-frills airline in future.

She told ITV News: "I feel really depressed about it. I go to bed and say: 'What have I done?'"

