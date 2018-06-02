Pedro Sanchez sworn in as Spain’s prime minister
Spain is the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy and an influential member of the European Union.
Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as Spain’s prime minister by King Felipe VI.
Mr Sanchez came to power at a ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace a day after successfully leading a no-confidence vote to oust predecessor Mariano Rajoy following a court ruling in a major corruption case involving the conservative leader’s Popular Party.
The Parliament voted 180-169 on Friday to replace Mr Rajoy’s government with one led by Mr Sanchez.
Mr Sanchez and his party are staunch supporters of the EU and the shared currency.
The 46-year-old is Spain’s seventh prime minister since the return to democracy following the death of dictator General Franco in 1975.
