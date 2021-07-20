| 13°C Dublin

Pedro Castillo defeats Keiko Fujimori in Peru presidential election

The results were released more than a month after the run-off poll took place in the South American nation.

Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo became the winner of Peru&rsquo;s presidential election after the country&rsquo;s longest electoral count in 40 years (Martin Mejia/AP) Expand

By Franklin Briceno and Regina Garcia Cano, Associated Press

Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo became the winner of Peru’s presidential election after the country’s longest electoral count in 40 years.

He defeated right-wing politiician Keiko Fujimori by just 44,000 votes.

Electoral authorities on Monday released the final official results more than a month after the run-off election took place in the South American nation.

Pedro Castillo celebrated after winning Peru&rsquo;s longest electoral count in 40 years (Guadalupe Prado/AP) Expand

Mr Castillo’s supporters included Peru’s poor and rural citizens, with the new leader known for popularising the phrase ‘No more poor in a rich country’.

Peru is the world’s second-largest copper producer but its economy has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The poverty level has increased to almost one-third of the population, eliminating the gains of a decade.

