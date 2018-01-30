Paul Ryan defends vote to release classified Russia probe memo
The memo purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and other authorities.
US House Speaker Paul Ryan has defended a vote by Republicans on the House intelligence committee to release a classified memo on the Russia investigation.
The memo purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and the Justice Department in the inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Mr Ryan said “there may have been malfeasance at the FBI by certain individuals”, and called for transparency on the issue.
The committee voted to release the four-page memo on Monday. It could become public in the next few days.
The memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.
The memo was written by Republicans on the committee, led by its chairman, representative Devin Nunes of California.
Democrats have called it a selectively edited group of Republican talking points which attempt to distract from the committee’s own investigation into Russian meddling.
Press Association