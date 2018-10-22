Paul Biya has easily won a seventh term as president of Cameroon after a constitutional council appointed by him rejected all legal challenges to the election.

Paul Biya easily wins seventh term as president of Cameroon

Major cities saw heavy troop deployment as the government banned all opposition rallies.

Mr Biya, Africa’s oldest president at the age of 85, won with more than 71% of the vote, far ahead of Maurice Kamto’s 14%.

The October 7 election had a very low turnout in English-speaking regions after nearly a quarter of a million people fled fighting between Anglophone separatists and security forces.

Many analysts fear chaos in Cameroon if Mr Biya cannot prepare the country for life without him (AP)

Mr Biya received more than 75% of the vote in both regions.

The constitutional council called the vote free and fair.

The low turnout means a weaker mandate for Mr Biya, who has led Cameroon since 1982.

Analysts have warned of disaster if Mr Biya does not start preparing Cameroon for life without him.

