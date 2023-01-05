Patients left in corridors after beds run out at Beijing hospital as Covid hits

A woman looks after her elderly relative lying on a stretcher as patients receive intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

Patients are being left in corridors with oxygen and wheelchairs as Covid surges in China’s capital.

The Chuiyangliu hospital in Beijing was packed with newly arrived patients on Thursday – with beds running out by mid-morning as ambulances continued to turn up with those in need.

Hard-pressed nurses and doctors rushed to take information and triage the most urgent cases.

Expand Close A man pushes his pained relative in a wheelchair as patients receive intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man pushes his pained relative in a wheelchair as patients receive intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

The surge in severely ill people needing hospital care follows China abandonment of its most severe pandemic restrictions last month after nearly three years of lockdowns, travels bans and school closures which weighed heavily on the economy and prompted street protests not seen since the late 1980s.

It also comes as the the European Union (EU) on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure Covid-19 testing of passengers from China.

Over the past week, EU nations have reacted with a variety of restrictions toward travellers from China, disregarding an earlier commitment to act in unity.

Expand Close An elderly patient receives an intravenous drip while using a ventilator in the corridor of the emergency ward at a hospital in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An elderly patient receives an intravenous drip while using a ventilator in the corridor of the emergency ward at a hospital in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

Italy — where the pandemic first exacted a heavy toll in Europe in early 2020 — was the first EU member to require coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China, but France and Spain quickly followed with their own measures.

That followed the imposition by the US of a requirement that all passengers from China show a negative test result obtained in the previous 48 hours before departure.

China has warned of “countermeasures” if such policies are imposed across the bloc.

Expand Close A medical worker checks on an elderly woman on a stretcher (Andy Wong/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A medical worker checks on an elderly woman on a stretcher (Andy Wong/AP)

Still, World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is concerned about the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government.

China has sought to get more of its elderly population vaccinated, but those efforts have been hampered by past scandals involving fake medications and previous warnings about adverse reactions to the vaccines among older people.

China’s domestically developed vaccines are also considered less effective than the jabs used elsewhere.